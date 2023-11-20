Ernakulam-Kayamkulam train passengers protest against halting of trains to make way for Vande Bharat Express

November 20, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOCHI

Passengers on the Ernakulam-Kayamkulam Unreserved Express (Train no. 06451) staged a protest on Monday as they travelled in the train wearing black masks alleging that the schedule of the train had been changed to ensure the smooth operation of Vande Bharat trains.

They held placards demanding that the earlier time schedule of trains, including the Ernakulam-Kayamkulam Express, be restored as the delay affected their daily schedule, including reaching their workplaces in time.

Passengers said the Ernakulam-Kayamkulam Unreserved Express used to leave Ernakulam Junction around 6 a.m. With the launch of Vande Bharat trains, the schedule was changed to 6.05 a.m. The delay resulted in the train getting held up at Kumbalam station for nearly 40 minutes to one hour. The starting time was then rescheduled to 6.25 a.m., causing difficulties for several commuters, they said.

Passengers said they planned to step up agitation in the coming days, if the authorities did not take corrective measures. A.M. Ariff, MP, who travelled with the passengers, said he had brought the issue to the attention of the Railway authorities. He added that he would take it up with the Railway Minister and the Railway Board Chairman.

Commuters of short-distance passenger trains had pointed out that they were unable to reach their workplaces and homes in time since trains were being detained to make way for the Vande Bharat Express through Alappuzha.