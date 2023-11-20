HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ernakulam-Kayamkulam train passengers protest against halting of trains to make way for Vande Bharat Express

November 20, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Passengers on the Ernakulam-Kayamkulam Unreserved Express (Train no. 06451) staged a protest on Monday as they travelled in the train wearing black masks alleging that the schedule of the train had been changed to ensure the smooth operation of Vande Bharat trains.

They held placards demanding that the earlier time schedule of trains, including the Ernakulam-Kayamkulam Express, be restored as the delay affected their daily schedule, including reaching their workplaces in time.

Passengers said the Ernakulam-Kayamkulam Unreserved Express used to leave Ernakulam Junction around 6 a.m. With the launch of Vande Bharat trains, the schedule was changed to 6.05 a.m. The delay resulted in the train getting held up at Kumbalam station for nearly 40 minutes to one hour. The starting time was then rescheduled to 6.25 a.m., causing difficulties for several commuters, they said.

Passengers said they planned to step up agitation in the coming days, if the authorities did not take corrective measures. A.M. Ariff, MP, who travelled with the passengers, said he had brought the issue to the attention of the Railway authorities. He added that he would take it up with the Railway Minister and the Railway Board Chairman.

Commuters of short-distance passenger trains had pointed out that they were unable to reach their workplaces and homes in time since trains were being detained to make way for the Vande Bharat Express through Alappuzha.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.