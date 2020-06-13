Ernakulam district to conduct mock drills for monsoon preparedness

The Ernakulam district administration will conduct a series of mock drills across all the seven taluks as part of preparedness for potential natural disasters during this monsoon.

The first in the four-part mock drills will be held in Kochi taluk on June 16 for dealing with a potential cyclone.

This will be followed the very next day by a drill for dealing with any potential flooding from opening of the dams in North Paravur, Aluva, and Muvattupuzha taluks.

As part of gearing up for flooding from extreme rainfall, a drill covering Kanayannur and Kunnathunadu taluks will be held on June 18 and the next day, a drill for a potential landslip will be held in Kothamangalam taluk.

The drills will start with an alert followed by dissemination of information from the District Emergency Operations Centre to the taluk control rooms concerned following which village officers should initiate steps in coordination with the local bodies.

The police, Fire and Rescue Services and Health departments should act in tandem.

As a precaution in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, public involvement will be avoided. Physical distancing will be maintained and masks, hand sanitisers, and soaps will be used by those participating in the drills.