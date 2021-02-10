Entries invited for Dakshayani Velayudhan Award

Entries are invited for the Dakshayani Velayudhan Award, presented by the Department of Women and Child Development to women who work towards uplifting and empowering women. The award comprises ₹1 lakh and a certificate.

Applications are to be submitted at the ICDS project office, Paravur. Details of the applicant’s field of work are to be submitted with the application. The last date to submit entries is February 15.

Applications can be collected from ICDS offices or from this website: www.wcd.kerala.gov.in