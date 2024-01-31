Eloor municipality goes online for biomedical waste collection from households

January 31, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The Eloor municipality has tied up with a technology start-up to collect biomedical waste from the doorstep of households in various wards.

The process is managed through the ‘Aakri’ mobile application developed by the Kochi-based A4Mercantiles startup backed by the Kerala Startup Mission. The users can register on the mobile app to schedule pickup of biomedical waste generated in their homes. The startup will make arrangements to collect it from the doorstep.

“The decision to use a mobile application was taken based on the inference that a proper system should be in place to address the problem of biomedical waste piling up across the households. The unscientific disposal of biomedical waste had remained a concern, with many households and commercial establishments lacking the required systems to process it as per the norms,” said A. D Sujil, chairman of the civic body.

As per the agreement, the workers engaged by the firm would collect biomedical waste including urinal bags, diapers, sanitary napkins, expired drugs, masks, and gloves from doorsteps as per the online bookings. The user has to give a fee of ₹45 per kilo of waste plus 12% GST. The waste collected from the households and establishments would be taken to the common biomedical waste treatment plant of Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Limited at Ambalamedu for processing as per the norms under the Biomedical Waste Management Rules. The firm would also collect biomedical waste from nursing homes and other similar facilities.

Mr. Sujil said that the app is available in Google Play store and Apple App Store. The new initiative is expected to streamline the management and disposal of biomedical waste in Eloor municipality, he added.