Electric World expo from March 1 in Kochi

February 28, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

The latest edition of Electric World 2024, which will showcase the latest and cutting-edge electrical technology across various fields such as generation, distribution, transmission, lighting, renewables, power generation, and power tools, will get under way at Marine Drive on Friday.  

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will inaugurate the exhibition at 11 a.m.  

Organised by KELCON, the Kerala State ‘A’ Grade Electrical Contractors’ Association, Electric World 2024 promises to be a landmark event in the field of electrical engineering.  

The exhibition will be a platform for leading brands to exhibit their prowess through product showcase and knowledge exchange, according to P.D. Biju, chairman of KELCON. 

In addition to presenting the latest products, the exhibition serves as a platform for the exchange of technical and commercial knowledge between manufacturers and various stakeholders in the industry, said V.R. Nair, advisor to KELCON.  

 

Kochi

