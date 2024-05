May 05, 2024 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - KOCHI

An elderly man was arrested by the Muvattupuzha police on charge of killing his bed-ridden wife.

The arrested is Joseph, 84, of East Vazhapilly in Muvattupuzha. He was accused of killing his wife Kathrikutty, 82, by slitting her throat at their house on May 3 (Friday) around 10.30 p.m.

The victim had been bed-ridden for the past few months. According to the first information report, the accused was angered by the state of the victim and committed the crime to get rid of her.