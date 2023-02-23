HamberMenu
ED summons Raveendran in LIFE Mission money laundering case

February 23, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - KOCHI

Sudhi K S 5931

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has asked C.M. Raveendran, Additional Private Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, to appear before it on Monday.

The agency had earlier interrogated Mr. Raveendran in a money laundering case booked by it following the Customs registering a case in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling.

This time, the ED has sought the appearance of Mr. Raveendran reportedly in connection with the alleged money laundering case related to the Wadakkanchery LIFE Mission corruption case.

The agency had alleged that the ₹1.08 crore found in the bank locker of Swapna Suresh, an accused in the money laundering and gold smuggling cases, was the commission obtained for awarding the contract for the construction of houses under the project.

The ED had arrested M. Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, in the LIFE Mission case early this month. He was also earlier arrested in the money laundering case booked by the ED.

The CBI Court, which is also considering the money laundering case, has asked the ED to produce Mr. Sivasankar before it on Friday at 3.30 p.m.

