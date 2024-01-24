GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED grills Bineesh Kodiyeri

January 24, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of the late CPI (M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, was quizzed through the day by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the grilling was in connection with alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations. Mr. Kodiyeri turned up at the ED office at around 11 a.m. and his interrogation was yet to be concluded. It is learnt that the agency had questioned Mr. Kodiyeri in the same case once in the past.

The case was reportedly registered in the immediate aftermath of his arrest in a drug case registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Bengaluru. Later, he was also arrested by ED Bengaluru on a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.