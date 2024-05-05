Dedication of churches without bishops illegal, says lay group 

May 05, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Samyukta Sabha Samrakshana Samithi (united forum for Church protection), a group of lay people in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Syro-Malabar archdiocese supporting the official Church hierarchy in favour of a unified Mass, has alleged that the dedication of churches without bishops or avoiding them is illegal. Dedicating new churches avoiding the presence of bishops and carried out by priests was illegal and against the custom, the group said in a statement here on Sunday.

According to Church laws, the altars are to be dedicated by bishops. The authority for their dedication was vested with bishops, the group claimed. However, in the middle of a dispute over Mass liturgy, some churches had been dedicated by priests. There had been five such instances over the past two years, the group claimed.

Similar dedications are expected at churches that are being completed. One such church is Fathima Church, Anappara, near Angamaly, which was due for dedication on May 12, the group added. The group also called upon apostolic administrator Bosco Puthur to ban such acts.