Maradu demolition: Debris to be reused for construction

Almost everything of the over 70,000 tonnes of debris of the apartment blocks erased through implosion at Maradu will be transported to yards spread over 10.6 acres at Aroor and Chandiroor within 70 days and from there to be reused for construction.

The demolition contractor will be responsible for segregating the debris and retrieving steel (the reinforcements) for reuse in civil works, in the course of the coming 45 days. The rest of the debris will be cut to size ranging from 6 mm to 20 mm, using rubble master, a concrete-and demolition-downsizing machine, and transported to the yards, sources said.

This aggregate can be used to construct roads and solid blocks used for buildings, said Achyuth Joseph, partner of Aluva-based Prompt Enterprises, which bagged the tender to remove the debris for ₹35.16 lakh.

A portion of the Alpha Serene apartment complex that was demolished at Kerala’s Maradu on January 11, 2020 fell into the backwaters. | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

“The rubble master machine, imported from Austria, is expected to arrive in Kochi on January 20. The debris that is sorted to standardised sizes can be used for making floor tiles, hollow bricks, and for paving roads.”

The debris of H2O Holy Faith and Jain Coral Cove apartments can be fully reused, since they have been built using hollow bricks. Those of Alpha Serene and Golden Kayaloram can be used for filling basement of buildings, since they were built using bricks which may be tough to be downsized to standardised pieces, he said.