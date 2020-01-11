Two towers razed in controlled implosion

Sending a strong signal against the mushrooming of illegal constructions along the coastline of Kerala, two apartment complexes, H2O Holy Faith and Alfa Serene, were razed to the ground on Saturday.

It was following a Supreme Court directive that the buildings, which were constructed on the banks of Vembanad Lake, a Ramsar site, in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules, were pulled down.

Two more apartments Jain Coral Cove and Golden Kayaloram, which were also found illegally constructed, will be demolished on Sunday.

The demolition of the two towers of Alfa Serene and H2O went on as planned. All the nearby structures, including homes, offices and Kundannoor overbridge, remained intact despite the powerful explosions.

Of the two that were pulled down, H2O Holy Faith was the first one to be blasted. The controlled implosion at the apartment complex was triggered at 11.18 a.m. Though the explosives were scheduled to go off at 11 a.m., it was delayed by 18 minutes as a helicopter of the Indian Navy did a sortie near the building.

The blast was delayed on safety grounds as the aircraft flew past the buildings minutes before the blast, said officials of Edifice Engineering, which undertook the demolition job.

While the controlled implosion at H2O appeared to be a sophisticated affair, the blasts that took place at Alfa Serene rattled the area with its loud noise and strong vibration. Splinters could be seen flying into the nearby waterbody from the building at high velocity. Some debris also landed in the nearby waterbody.

The shock waves generated by the explosions travelled across the area at a considerable distance and rattled the nearby buildings. The impact of the explosion was felt at buildings located around 500 metres.

Huge clouds of dust covered the concrete structures as they came down. It took around 10 minutes for the dust clouds to dissipate from the place where Alfa Serene stood tall a few seconds ago. The visibility in the area was also reduced significantly for some time. The palm fronds of coconut trees in the vicinity turned grey as dust settled on them. Fire and rescue workers sprinkled water over the debris to contain the dust.

Life in the area returned to normal around 30 minutes after the blast when the traffic curbs were relaxed.

District Collector S. Suhas described it as a “wonderfully executed” implosion with almost zero damage to nearby structures and vegetation. The vibration readings were well within the safety limit, he said.