Dangling wires from electric poles pose a safety threat to public in Ernakulam

Maradu accident, in which an electric pole fell on a school bus, turns spotlight on issue

Television and internet cables have been hanging precariously from electric poles and lamp posts at various parts of the city. A scene along the Kaloor-Kadavanthra road. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Cables of television and internet service providers hanging down in a haphazard manner from electric poles and lamp posts continue to pose a safety threat to the public in municipal areas in Ernakulam.

Eight children travelling in a school bus had a narrow escape in Maradu on Monday when an electric pole fell on the vehicle. Eyewitnesses had said that the dangling wires of cable TV and internet service providers tied to the electric pole got hooked on to the school bus and the pole came down on top of the bus. A major tragedy was averted as there was no power supply in the area at the time of the accident. Local residents complained that no action was taken to remove the cables hanging precariously from electrical poles, in spite of bringing it to the notice of the authorities.

The Hindu caught up with the chairpersons of municipalities and asked them why action was pending against the threat of overloaded poles and low-hanging wires. Antony Asanparambil, Chairman of Maradu Municipality, said the lack of workers had delayed the action against the dangerous laying of cables by internet and television service providers. “We have removed the cables lying below 12 feet in three wards after service providers failed to clear it within the allotted time. The drive will continue in the coming days,” he said.

Ajitha Thankappan, Chairperson of Thrikkakara Municipality, said the council has issued a notice period of 15 days to cable television and internet service providers to remove hanging wires and cables. “Stringent action is being planned, especially after we found that only a section of the service providers had turned up for a meeting convened by the municipality to resolve the issue. We are going to seek the cooperation of the police and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) in this drive. The municipality will come out with guidelines that would act as a deterrent against such haphazard and careless laying of cables,” she said.

M.O. John, Chairman of the Aluva Municipality, said the complaints on overhead cables and hanging wires are less in the region. “Local bodies have a key role in avoiding such incidents by keeping a close watch on whether cables and wires are laid properly. We cannot blame others for it as regular monitoring is essential to avoid the hanging of cables and wires, especially when the service providers require the council nod to set up the cables. They had often responded positively to our requests to remove the cables laid in a careless manner,” he said.

‘Limited powers’

Reji Mathew, Chairman of the Angamaly Municipality, said the council has limited powers when it comes to acting against cable and internet service providers, going by the latest guidelines issued by the Central government. “Though the municipality gets rent for each pole, the monitoring process on whether it is done properly by our engineering wing happens only after the poles are laid by the companies concerned,” he said.

Drive under way

Rema Santhosh, Chairperson of the Thripunitura Municipality, said that a drive to remove dangerous cables and wires has entered the third day on Wednesday. “Dangling cables posing threat to residents and commuters are being removed after issuing prior notice to service providers. We have also intimated the KSEB and the Public Works Department about the decision to snap such cables and wires tied to electric and lamp posts,” she said.

Anju Manoj Mani, chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Works at Kalamassery Municipality, said that a meeting of cable and internet service providers would be convened soon as part of the council decision to remove hanging cables. “We are preparing a report on overloaded poles within our limits. The service providers concerned must clear the unauthorised and low-hanging wires,” she said.