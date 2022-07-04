Electric post falls on school van at Maradu, students escape unhurt

Eight students and the crew members of a school van had a narrow escape after an electric post fell atop their vehicle at Maradu on Monday morning.

The van of SDKY Gurukula Vidyalaya, Eroor, got entangled in cables that were dangling from the post and the post fell on the rear side of the vehicle. That there was no power supply in the area during that time helped ensure the safety of the children and bus crew.

The Maradu police said no case was registered since no one had complained about the incident.

Similar incidents of two-wheeler riders and others getting caught in dangling cables have become a common occurrence in the city and its suburbs. A young two-wheeler rider died a week ago after his neck got caught in a dangling cable on Civil Line Road.