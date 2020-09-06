Dairy farmers to get vet help at their doorsteps

Milk cooperative to hire doctors on contract basis

The Ernakulam Region Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union is introducing a programme to make available the assistance of veterinary doctors at the doorsteps of dairy farmers.

Chairman of the Ernakulam region milk cooperative John Theruvath said that the union had approved a project to hire veterinary doctors on contract basis to meet requirements of farmers who needed emergency help in taking care of milch animals. “It is a decentralised programme that will take care of farmers’ requirements,” he said.

Under the programme, 18 veterinary help units have been established. Of these, four units each have been set up in Kottayam and Thrissur districts while five units each have been set up in Idukki and Ernakulam districts.

“The hiring of veterinary doctors by the milk union will help farmers address health issues of milch animals at expenses that are affordable to them and, at the same time, make it available at their doorsteps,” he added.

The Ernakulam region milk cooperative comprises areas of Kottayam, Thrissur, Idukki and Ernakulam districts.

Battling pandemic

“The milk union is also making available thermal scanners for temperature checks and automatic sanitiser dispensers for farmers at subsidised rates in view of the COVID-19 situation,” Mr. John said.

The subsidy programme for sanitiser dispensers and thermal check equipment is in addition to providing a ‘Corona Rakshak’ insurance scheme for those involved in the dairy sector. Mr. John said that the insurance scheme would cover dairy farmers, workers in dairy cooperatives as well as the family members of those in the dairy sector.

The dairy sector, said Mr. John, had been affected by the restrictions imposed on activities to contain the pandemic. However, the region saw a record sale of 7.70 lakh litres of milk on August 30.