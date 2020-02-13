Crime statistics in city debunk stamping of migrants as criminals

The crime statistics for Kochi city during 2015-2019 literally debunks the myth that the influx of migrants has increased crime rate.

During the period, the 26 police stations within the city limits registered a total number of 2,01,889 cases of which migrants accounted for a mere fraction of 1,029 cases.

In 2015, out of the 34,074 cases registered within the city limits, migrants were arraigned as accused only in 109 cases. As many as 10 police stations had no cases registered against them.

Migrants accounted for the least number of cases during the four-year period when they were accused in only 65 cases out of the 43,647 cases registered in the city.

All except four out of the 26 stations registered zero cases against migrants. The number of cases with migrants as accused increased in 2017 to 172, though it was still only a fraction of the 47,877 cases registered at the city stations. Eleven stations still had no cases against migrants.

In 2018, the number of cases against migrants increased to 283 out of the total number of 44,806 cases registered during the year. Migrants still drew a blank at 10 stations.

Migrants had the most number of cases registered against them last year when they were arraigned as accused in 400 cases out of the total of 31,485 cases registered within the city limits. The number of stations with zero cases against migrants also fell to eight.

Among the city police stations, Central station registered 365 cases involving migrants, the most during the last five years.

This was followed by Kalamassery, which registered 222 cases with migrants as accused during the same period. Ambalamedu was third in the list with 98 cases. Fort Kochi police station had just a single case against migrants in the last five years followed by Udayamperoor station with two cases. Harbour, Mulavukad and South stations registered three cases each against migrants, whereas Palluruthy and metro stations registered four cases each during the same period. Mattancherry, Thoppumpady, and Hill Palace police stations had registered six cases each against migrants.