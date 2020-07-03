Kochi

COVID-19 kits handed over

K. Narayana Kurup, former acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, and administrator of Bhagyodayam Company, handed over to vicar of Mt. Carmel Church, Chathiath, 3,000 kits containing masks, soaps and awareness leaflets for distribution among the laity, as part of the firm’s fight against COVID-19.

