COVID-19 graph plateauing in Kozhikode; 3,823 recover

The daily COVID-19 case graph seems to be plateauing in Kozhikode district if the data released by the Health Department are any indication.

A daily test positivity rate (TPR) of 20.03% was recorded here on Thursday and 2,207 new cases were reported.

According to the District Medical Officer, 3,823 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload further dropped to 31,745. As many as 11,734 samples were tested.

Of the total fresh cases, 2,125 were due to local transmission of the infection, and the source of 78 others was not known.

In Thrissur

There were 2,231 fresh cases in the district on Thursday while 7,332 patients recovered from the pandemic. The test positivity rate on the day was 20.86%.

Three local bodies in the district had the TPR higher than 50% on Thursday. The local bodies with high TPR were: Punnayur (53.27); Kadangode (50.63) and Poomangalam (54.84).

So far, 2,14,403 COVID-19 cases were reported from the district and 1,82,686 people have recovered.