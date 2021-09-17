Kochi

Congress to set up library at DCC office in Ernakulam

Veteran critic M. Leelavathy on Friday donated the first book for a library being set up at the District Congress Committee (DCC) office in Ernakulam.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran, MP, working president P.T. Thomas, MLA, and DCC president Mohammed Shiyas received three copies of Nallezhuthu written by her. Hibi Eden, MP, was present on the occasion.

The party is collecting books from teachers, writers, educationists, social workers and Congress members for setting up a massive library with about 10,000 books pertaining to all subjects including history, society, and politics. A reference section is also being planned.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2021 8:10:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/congress-to-set-up-library-at-dcc-office-in-ernakulam/article36520680.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY