Concern over tardy road repair works

The Ernakulam District Residents Associations Apex Council (EDRAAC) has criticised the Public Works Department and civic agencies for the delay in repairing damaged roads in and around the city.

The pothole-ridden roads are causing traffic gridlocks and accidents along arterial roads like Palarivattom Junction-NH Bypass Road, Vyttila-Thammanam-Palarivattom Road, Vennala-Eroor Road, Kundannur Junction and major roads in Thripunithura and West Kochi. While most of these roads are maintained by the PWD (Roads wing), the PWD (NH wing) is under fire for slack upkeep of the heavily-barricaded Kundannur Bypass, where flyover construction is under way.

Motorists and pedestrians were having a harrowing time at the junction since March 2018 when the piling work began for the flyover, and barricades were erected at the junction. Faced with public outcry, Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran and the then Principal Secretary of PWD Kamala Vardhana Rao visited the area.

EDRAAC president Rangadasa Prabhu accused the PWD and civic agencies of seeking refuge in excuses to cover up their inefficiency and apathy. “Their indifference is glaring as numerous deadlines set by the High Court and District Collector to repair roads have expired. The political and administrative executive seem least bothered despite potholes claiming the life of dozens of motorists,” he said.