Kochi

Commodore Ayyar retires

R. Ramakrishna Ayyar, who as Commodore commanded the naval air station Garuda at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi when a massive rescue and relief operation was undertaken by the forces during the floods of 2018, retired after 33 years of service in the Navy.

Vishisht Seva Medal

He was serving as Group Commander of the NCC at the time of retirement. He was awarded Vishisht Seva Medal for his services during the floods. Commodore Ayyar hails from Cherpulassery, Palakkad.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2021 1:58:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/commodore-ayyar-retires/article33706265.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY