Collector orders probe into bund construction

The District Collector on Sunday gave orders for a detailed inquiry into the construction of an illegal bund across the Periyar Valley Canal at Bhoothatankettu.
It is learnt that a small bund had existed across the Full Reserve Level (FRL) area—place which gets submerged beyond the reservoir area when a dam is constructed—in Keerampara panchayat, located along the Periyar Valley Canal.
Structure rebuilt
However, it was rebuilt on a better scale after the 2018 and 2019 floods by people living on the other side of the FRL area for better access.
The bund is 4 metres wide and has a length of 53 metres.
Around five families are living on the other side of the FRL area and many own land there too.
