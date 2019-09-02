CMRS nod for metro extension

Decks have been cleared for Kochi metro’s 5.6-km-long Maharaja’s College-Thykoodam extension with the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) granting sanction on Sunday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the extension at a function to be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kadavanthra. Minister of State of Civil Aviation, Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri will preside. The metro will begin commercial operation along the extension only from Wednesday.

The function will also witness the stone-laying for metro’s Petta-Thripunithura S.N. Junction stretch and inauguration of works of the first terminal of the Water Metro project in Vyttila.

Aimed at wooing commuters in connection with the Thykoodam extension and the festive season, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has announced flat 50% discount for all QR code tickets, travel using Kochi-1 card and purchase of trip pass, from September 4 to 18. There will be cash back equivalent to 50% of used trips during the offer period, for all existing valid trip pass holders.

KMRL has decided to recognise the services rendered by nurses by offering them a free ride on Tuesday. Health Minister K K Shylaja will be the chief guest and she will ride with the nurses from Thykoodam metro station to Maharaja’s College station at 2 p.m.