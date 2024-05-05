GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

CMFRI launches campaign on climate change to create awareness among fishers

May 05, 2024 12:15 am | Updated 12:15 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Climate change impact on fishing communities has prompted the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) to launch an initiative to create awareness on the issue among fisherfolk.

As part of the campaign under the National Innovation in Climate Resilient Agriculture Project, scientists of the institute explained the science behind climate change, its effects on fishery, and the adaptation strategies to reduce its impact on the livelihood of fishers of two major fishing villages in Ernakulam — Kuzhuppilly and Chellanam.

A communication from the CMFRI quoting the scientists said increasing sea surface temperature resulted in migration of many economically harvest-able fish stock to relatively cooler waters leading to a shift in fish distribution affecting fish catch. They also said the rising temperature was causing a decline in dissolved oxygen levels in inland water bodies. “This can lead to increased fishkill and make the aquatic species susceptible to diseases due to a weakened immune system,” said Grinson George, principal Investigator of the project. Ratheesh Kumar R., centre coordinator, and Reshma Gills, co-principal investigator, are also part of the team.

During the interactive session on Saturday, the fisher community from both the villages flagged issues facing by them, including lack of marketing facilities and poor catch. In order to address the issue of reducing the shelf life of locally harvested fish due to increasing temperature, the CMFRI distributed ice boxes to fisherwomen in Chellanam. A total of 37 boxes were provided to women fishers, who are involved in local subsistence fishing activity in the village. They were also provided with gillnets, cast nets, pots, and seabass fish seeds during the programme.

Related Topics

Kochi / fishing industry / climate change

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.