CM to declare govt. seed farm in Aluva carbon-neutral

November 28, 2022 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KOCHI

The more-than-a-century-old government seed farm on Thuruth island near Aluva will be declared carbon-neutral on December 10 by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The farm will be the first facility of its kind to be declared carbon-neutral in the country, claimed a communication here.

The declaration of the seed farm as carbon-neutral will be the culmination of almost a decade of efforts, including introduction of totally organic agricultural activities as well as scientific interventions to maintain soil health on the farm. Intercropping system and proper waste disposal facilities are the other aspects of the farm, the communication added.

The seed farm has many firsts to its credit. Among them is its status as the country’s first comprehensively organic seed farm, driven by local food production and healthy eating, said an official of the Department of Agriculture.

The farm has an interesting history, from around 1919, starting with the name ‘Krishi Padasala’ or a school for farming under the patronage the erstwhile royal rule. It has won the Haritha Keerthi Award for the best government farm in the State, instituted by the Department of Agriculture.

The seed farm, being certified an organic facility over a decade ago, has seen works to assess its carbon footprint starting in August this year. Baseline survey to determine the total carbon emission has been carried out. It has been found that carbon emission from activities in the farm is 43 tonnes and carbon sequestration is 213. These figures not only make the farm carbon-neutral but also carbon-negative.

Carbon emission and sequestration studies on the farm were done under the aegis of the Kerala Agricultural University College of Climate Change and Environmental Sciences.

The seed farm also has to its credit a reputation as a comprehensive centre for farmers. It has a collection of special rice varieties to familiarise farmers.