Showing the path to carbon-neutrality

State Seed Farm in Aluva has adopted a slew of measures to reach net zero emissions

The more-than-a-century-old State Seed Farm in Aluva is achieving carbon-neutrality. Established in 1919, the seed farm is expected to achieve the feat within a short period.

The farm has not been using chemical fertilisers and pesticides since 2012 at any stage of crop production, processing and storage. “We are using organic growth promoters, Mycorrhiza and pest repellents produced in the farm and biofertilisers purchased from KAU research stations for crop production,” said sources in the Department of Agriculture on Tuesday.

The farm is an organic cultivation centre where safe-to-eat food production is demonstrated for farmers across the State.

The seed farm has adopted several measures that have brought it to carbon-neutrality. Cow dung is not used directly in farming. It is converted into fermented liquid organic formulations based on Vrikshayurveda avoiding emission of methane, which can add to greenhouse gas emissions.

Duck-rice farming system

As part of its efforts to achieve carbon-neutrality, the seed farm has also adopted the duck-rice farming system, which helps natural weed and pest control. The active movement and activity of ducks make paddy fields aerobic and help produce a profuse root system as well as reduce disease and pest menace. The seed farm also cultivates crops like sesame, chia and millets like ragi as a part of an ecological engineering programme.

Cowpea is grown as an intercrop for adding green leaf manure and as a crop that attracts pests on the boundaries of paddy blocks. The integrated farming system includes growing Kasaragod kullan (dwarf) cows, Malabari goats, fish, Kuttanadan ducks, honey bees and poultry along with vermi technology. These combined activities have made the seed farm self-sustainable and economically viable, sources said.

They said only inputs like lime, neem cake and bone meal were purchased in limited quantities from outside for making the fertiliser mixture needed for crops that include ragi, sorghum and maize. Fruit plants like jack, mango, mangosteen, litchi, sapota, rambuttan, dragon and passion fruit have helped carbon sequestration.

Natural feeds

The livestock and poultry in the farm are given natural feeds. Green fodder is grown for the livestock and organic recycling by aerobic composting is the set practice. No crop waste is allowed to decay in the field and there is no burning of farm waste. Plastic is banned in the farm area and no weedicides are used. Instead, weed cutting and grazing by cattle are practised to control weeds.

Soil analysis is done regularly and there is a biogas plant for cooking. Solar pump sets and solar plants for office energy purposes are being inducted and only natural materials for packing are used. The seed farm is also trying to popularise rice varieties that need little fuel for cooking like Kumol saul from Assam.