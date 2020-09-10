CM opens Supplyco’s first suburban mall at Piravom

The first suburban mall of Supplyco was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Piravom on Thursday.

It is the biggest Supplyco supermarket in Kerala. In his inaugural address, Mr. Vijayan said that the functioning of the agency would be streamlined to boost efficient distribution of essential items. “The agency must be able to avoid middlemen and directly purchase items from producers, so that produce is available to consumers at economical rates. The government has alotted ₹11 crore to modernise Maveli Stores. The presence of government agencies in the market has helped check price rise,” he said.