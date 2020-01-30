Civic body faulted for not taking steps to arrest pollution

The State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has issued a letter to the Maradu Municipality, stating that the civic body is yet to take earnest steps towards checking dust and sound pollution at the apartment demolition sites in accordance with the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The modifications suggested by the board towards control of dust and sound pollution are not complied with, said the communication issued to the Municipal Secretary. It is in violation of the relevant provisions of the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Surveillance teams at the PCB’s regional office in Ernakulam had visited the sites on January 25 to ensure whether the civic body had complied with the directives issued on January 13 and 17 satisfactorily. “But it is regretted to note that you have not taken any earnest steps towards providing sufficient control measures as stipulated in Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules,” said the letter issued by the board on Tuesday.

Lorries carrying steel rods from the blast sites were seen on access roads, where no vetting of surface areas was carried out as per inspections conducted by the board. Local residents had also complained about pollution caused by the transportation of debris by lorries during night hours, it added.

On authorising the private agency entrusted with debris removal, board officials said they had inspected a site at Kumbalam, and that it was found satisfactory. The company plans to set up a crusher at the site to process concrete debris. The land is spread around two acres. Waste that cannot be recycled will be used for basement filling. The final authorisation on the Kumbalam site will be issued by the PCB head office in Thiruvananthapuram, they added.

Meanwhile, Maradu Municipal Chairperson T.H. Nadeera said the councillors were monitoring the movement of lorries carrying debris from the blast sites. “We have asked the company representatives to ensure spraying of water along the roads through which the lorries proceed,” she added.