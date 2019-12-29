City gas project by December 2020

The laying of pipelines for the city gas project, which will benefit one lakh households, is expected to be completed by October, following which it can be commissioned by December, District Collector S. Suhas has said. He was speaking at the District Development Committee (DDC) meeting here on Saturday.

Permission for various aspects of the project, including digging of roads, will henceforth be issued by the District Collector, it was decided at the meeting.

It was further decided to commence work under Operation Breakthrough to alleviate flooding in the city from January 3. The first phase of the work, costing ₹10 crore, will be done at crucial areas including M.G. Road, Marine Drive, and Kaloor.

Mr. Suhas also sought the cooperation of various departments to put an end to flooding menace in the city.

Plastic ban

The DDC also decided to strictly implement the ban on single-use plastic from January 1.

Teams led by Revenue Divisional Officers and tahsildars will enforce the ban including in Government offices and shops. The prime responsibility of enforcing the ban is on local bodies for whom the fines collected will also be a source of income.

In addition, a cleanliness drive will be conducted in the district from January 25.

Night shopping festivals will be organised in the city in January and February. They will subsequently be held in the suburbs.

Action plan

Meanwhile, the District Disaster Management Authority has readied an action plan when the illegal apartments at Maradu are demolished on January 11 and 12.