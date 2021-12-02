Kochi

CIFT awarded green refrigeration project

The Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) here has been awarded a project on “Future Refrigeration India”, aimed at spearheading the fuel transition in the seafood sector.

The project named “INDEE+” is an umbrella project covering several dedicated schemes supporting the Indian refrigeration and air-conditioning sector in the transition towards cleaner and green technologies. This project is coordinated by Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and the Indian partners are CIFT Kochi; IIT Chennai; BITS Pilani; and IISc Bengaluru, according to an official communication.

This project intends to promote CO2-based refrigeration and heating systems and replace the current refrigerants with natural, clean and safe refrigerants. A two-day workshop on “Future Refrigeration India” was conducted at CIFT here on November 29 and 30.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2021 11:39:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/cift-awarded-green-refrigeration-project/article37814500.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY