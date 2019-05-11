Choornikkara land scam: two in police custody

Days after a controversy erupted over the alleged forgery of documents for conversion of wetland to commercially valuable dry land at Choornikkara, the Aluva East police on Friday took two persons, including a Revenue official, into custody.

Abootty aka Abu of Sreemoolanagaram near Kalady, who is suspected to be the middleman in the deal, was picked up by the police in the early morning hours. The investigation team had reportedly found out that he had been paid at least ₹7 lakh for the illegal act. The police are now trying to trace his collaborators in the alleged forgery.

The police also took into custody an official attached to the land revenue office in Thiruvananthapuram for suspected connivance. However, they are yet to confirm his involvement, while a few other officials are also said to be under the scanner.

“A racket is behind the entire episode. This is obviously not the first such forgery case involving them. We have the duo in custody, but it is too early to divulge more information,” said a senior police officer.

The investigation team is learned to have seized several incriminating documents from Abu. He is said to have confessed to have been aided by Revenue officials in the forgery. It was based on his statement that the police took the official into custody.

Officials from the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) are also involved in questioning Abu.

The case pertains to the alleged forgery of documents in the names of the Land Revenue Commissioner and Fort Kochi Revenue Divisional Officer for regularising the ownership of the land by converting the wetland into dry land. Not less than 25 cents of wetland in the 14th ward of Choornikkara grama panchayat were allegedly filled up by a private party on the strength of the forgery.