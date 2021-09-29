Chavara Cultural Centre to celebrate golden jubilee

Chief Minister to inaugurate online fete tomorrow

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate online the golden jubilee celebrations of the Chavara Cultural Centre, which has carried out remarkable activities in the fields of art, culture, education, and for religious harmony, on September 30 at 11 a.m.

The Chavara Sanskriti Puraskaram will be announced by Prior General Fr. Thomas Chathamparambil at the meet. Critic M.K. Sanu will deliver the jubilee message. Mary Joseph, judge of the Kerala High Court, will be the chief guest of the event. A galaxy of personalities from various fields are scheduled to be present on the occasion. Coinciding with the jubilee, the centre intends to institute scholarship worth ₹10 lakh for 100 students from families of artists for study of art or for job-oriented courses. A monthly cultural programme will be held at the centre to extend support to artists reeling under the impact of COVID-19. There will be national seminars on art and culture and programmes by teams from other parts of the country. The Chavara Public Library will be rededicated to the public.