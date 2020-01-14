Case against two television journalists

Two media persons from a Malayalam news channel have found themselves in trouble after the police registered a case against them for their reportage of the demolitions of Maradu apartments in violation of the prohibitory order issued by the District Collector under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The case is that the two had hid themselves in the toilet of a building opposite H2O Holy Faith and Alfa Serene overnight within the exclusion zone of the demolition sites and in violation of the prohibitory orders. By the reporter’s own admission in his report, this was to get the demolitions of both the buildings in a single frame. The video clipping of the report, which was widely circulated over social media platforms, had also received considerable flak. “We have received multiple complaints on the issue. We will carry out an inquiry and will take action accordingly,” said K. Shyam, Station House Officer, Panangad.

The police said that the report itself may turn out to be evidence against the journalists.