CAA protest: Youth Cong. activists wave black flags at Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla

Youth Congress activists waved black flags at Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla at Aluva guesthouse near here on Monday morning as part of their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Ms. Heptulla was proceeding towards the Cochin International Airport Ltd. at Nedumbassery on her way to Lakshadweep when a group of Youth Congress members shouted slogans against the Act and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre. Police prevented them from moving towards the Governor’s motorcade.
Asked about her views on the ongoing protests, Ms. Heptulla said that “there is no problem in Manipur. We are absolutely peaceful” she said.
The Governor said that the Manipur government was not opposing the Act. “Nobody is objecting. Government is not objecting. People are not objecting,” she said. Ms. Heptulla declined to comment when asked about her opinion about the Act.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.