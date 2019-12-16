Kochi

CAA protest: Youth Cong. activists wave black flags at Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla

‘Nobody is objecting. Government is not objecting. People are not objecting’, she says

Youth Congress activists waved black flags at Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla at Aluva guesthouse near here on Monday morning as part of their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Ms. Heptulla was proceeding towards the Cochin International Airport Ltd. at Nedumbassery on her way to Lakshadweep when a group of Youth Congress members shouted slogans against the Act and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre. Police prevented them from moving towards the Governor’s motorcade.

Asked about her views on the ongoing protests, Ms. Heptulla said that “there is no problem in Manipur. We are absolutely peaceful” she said.

The Governor said that the Manipur government was not opposing the Act. “Nobody is objecting. Government is not objecting. People are not objecting,” she said. Ms. Heptulla declined to comment when asked about her opinion about the Act.

