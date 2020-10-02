C-HED bags national award

The Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development (C-HED) of the Kochi Corporation has been adjudged winner of the innovative model for urban governance instituted by the Union government’s Housing and Urban Development Corporation for recognising best practices to improve living environment.
The award for the 2019-20 fiscal was declared at a function held in New Delhi on Thursday. Mayor Soumini Jain, who is also the chairperson of C-HED, termed the award as a recognition for Kochi city.
In the urban design and regional planning, inner city revitalisation and conservation category, the taxi stand-cum-laddies retiring room project of the Perinthalmanna Municipality bagged the prize.
C-HED has been associating with the Corporation in the planning and designing of various modern city development projects. The organisation founded with the approval of the State government in 2002 has since then been instrumental in establishing contacts between the city and various global institutions and agencies.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath