C-HED bags national award

The Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development (C-HED) of the Kochi Corporation has been adjudged winner of the innovative model for urban governance instituted by the Union government’s Housing and Urban Development Corporation for recognising best practices to improve living environment.

The award for the 2019-20 fiscal was declared at a function held in New Delhi on Thursday. Mayor Soumini Jain, who is also the chairperson of C-HED, termed the award as a recognition for Kochi city.

In the urban design and regional planning, inner city revitalisation and conservation category, the taxi stand-cum-laddies retiring room project of the Perinthalmanna Municipality bagged the prize.

C-HED has been associating with the Corporation in the planning and designing of various modern city development projects. The organisation founded with the approval of the State government in 2002 has since then been instrumental in establishing contacts between the city and various global institutions and agencies.