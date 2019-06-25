Bright prospects for pearlspot seed farming

Young entrepreneurs have found a bright spot in pearlspot seed farming launched by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra under the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute about a year ago.

The programme to find entrepreneurs to produce pearlspot seeds was initially launched as a measure to increase the availability of quality seeds to augment production of Kerala’s State fish. About a year later, the efforts by scientists at the KVK-CMFRI have borne fruit with dozens of new entrepreneurs taking up the activity as a means to augment their income.

The initial training was given by the CMFRI under a programme funded by the National Fisheries Development Board, Hyderabad. A three-day entrepreneurship development programme was held in July-August last year. The entrepreneurs are happy with the results.

A.R. Ullas, a professional photographer at Karimaloor, near Paravoor, says his enterprise had clicked and was able to sell pearlspot seeds to customers even in places like Mangaluru and Puducherry.

He started preliminary works and pond preparations in January this year and the brood stock was launched in April. Seeds are now available and sales began in June. “The results are good as testified by my customers,” he said.

A communication from the CMFRI during the time of training had said that the seed production centres set up by those who successfully completed the training would be recognised as the satellite seed production centres of KVK, which will also help the farmers in marketing the seeds.

Seeds available

The seeds produced by the KVK-trained entrepreneurs are now available at the KVK-CMFRI near the High Court. An oxygen-filled packet of 50 pearlspot fingerlings of four to seven centimetre size is available for ₹575. Separate packets are available for saline and fresh water aquaculture.

Those interested in booking or buying the fingerlings can contact 8281757450.