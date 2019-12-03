Kochi

BPCL workers end go-slow strike

Workers of fuel and gas refuelling outlets run directly by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) ended their go-slow agitation on Monday following conciliation talks held by District Collector S. Suhas with representatives of trade unions.

They had embarked on a strike a few days ago to protest against termination of services of 16 contract workers at BPCL’s aviation centre, dysfunctional CCTVs at retail outlets and inadequate safety measures at their workplace. Company officials have agreed to install CCTVs by January 2, while basic safety measures for workers too will be readied. An internal labour committee too will be formed to discuss issues facing workers. It will meet every month. The Central Labour Department will hold talks and inform the district administration about the termination of workers.

