BPCL to meet oxygen demand at COVID treatment centre

Company to supply 12 tonnes of gaseous oxygen and 4 tonnes of liquid oxygen each day to State

The BPCL-Kochi Refinery is in a position to supply up to 12 tonnes of gaseous oxygen and up to 4 tonnes of liquid oxygen each day to the State, Sanjay Khanna, executive director (Kochi Refinery), Bharat Petroleum, said here on Friday.

Addressing an online media conference, he said the company would provide free oxygen, power, and water to the 100-bed make-shift COVID treatment centre, which was opened on Friday at the school operated by the Kochi Refinery at Ambalamugal.

The district administration, National Health Mission, and the Health Department are readying the rest of the amenities and are in the process of recruiting manpower. In the second phase, the centre will be expanded to 1,500 beds (in the coming fortnight), thus making it one of the biggest such centres in the country, he said.

The supply of industrial oxygen to the processing units of the refinery has been halted, following which it is being converted to medical oxygen and supplied to the COVID treatment centre through a one-km-long newly laid stainless steel pipeline. It will the first time that oxygen will be supplied directly from a manufacturing plant to a treatment centre having over 1,000 beds.

“We have also set apart our oxygen generator for the facility. Likewise, three of the 12 oxygen generators that BPCL will purchase will be given to major hospitals in Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur. BPCL has spent a total of around ₹8 crore to combat COVID in Kerala,” Mr. Khanna informed.

On whether diversion of oxygen for COVID treatment has affected the refinery’s throughput, he said it was being maintained at 80% to 90% owing to the lockdown and not because of oxygen diversion. No shutdown has been planned.

Kochi Refinery chief general manager Kurian Alappat was present.