Boat seized for using banned pelagic net

The Fisheries Department seized a boat for allegedly using the banned pelagic fishing net during the course of a drive conducted in the wake of widespread complaints about fishing using the banned gear.

The boat named Prosper based in Beypore was slapped with a fine of ₹2.50 lakh and the banned fishing net worth around ₹2 lakh was also seized. The proceeds worth ₹62,000 from the sale of the catch was also attached to the government. The operator was issued a strict warning since the pelagic fishing method is considered destructive of marine wealth.

The department has formed a special squad to strictly deal with violation of marine fishing regulations. The drive will continue in the coming days as well. Violations will be strictly fined and the fine will be doubled for repeated offence. More stringent measures like cancellation of boat registration and licence will also be adopted.

A team led by Vypeen Fisheries Assistant Director P. Aneesh, Inspector of Guard Rajeev Kumar, marine enforcement officials Manoj, Subheesh, Krishnakumar, Surat, and Vinu seized the boat.