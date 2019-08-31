BJP to launch month-long campaign on Kashmir issue

The BJP will launch a month-long and countrywide campaign to explain the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The campaign will be launched on September 1, said BJP general secretary Muralidhara Rao.

Though it was mentioned that the special status was a temporary measure, no governments that ruled the country in the past 70 years had revoked it. The BJP had been consistently campaigning for its revocation, he said while interacting with the media here on Friday.

The BJP had been in Opposition for nearly 70 years and there were wars in between. However, no statements of the BJP leaders could be used by enemy nations. Of late, Pakistan was using the statements of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechuri against India, he said.

The party leaders will reach out to 2,000 prominent personalities of the country, including editors and teachers, as part of the campaign, he said.

Mr. Rao claimed that the opposition to Kashmir decision was limited to some areas in the State and the majority of the people of the country and the Valley were with the government.

Mr. Rao said the party would gain strength in Kerala within one or two years and that Pinarayi Vijayan would be the last Communist Chief Minister of Kerala.

Party State president P.S. Sreedharan Pillai was present.

BJP to contest in Pala

The BJP will field its candidate for the Assembly bypoll in Pala constituency. The candidate will be announced after getting the approval of the BJP Parliamentary Board, Mr. Pillai said.