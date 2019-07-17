Kochi

Awaz programme to reach out to 1 lakh migrant workers

Medicines being dispensed to migrant workers at an awareness programme and medical camp organised by the Labour department in the city on Tuesday.

Scheme aimed at providing health cover, job security

The Department of Labour will make efforts to reach the Awaz programme to one lakh migrant workers in the district.

A statement from the Public Relations Department said that Awaz programme works for the current financial year was inaugurated by District Collector S. Suhas at the Thrikkakara Municipal Town Hall.

The programme is targeted at migrant workers for providing them health cover as well as job security. The Collector appealed to all the migrant workers to join the programme as well as to encourage others to join. Around 80,000 workers have already joined the project.

An Awaz Registration vehicle to enlist more workers for the programme was flagged off on Tuesday by K. Sreelal, Regional Joint Labour Commissioner, a press release said.

Health cards would be given to migrant workers. All the members in the programme would get treatment worth ₹15,000 in government hospitals. In case of death of a migrant worker, the dependants will get ₹2 lakh.

