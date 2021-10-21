Assailants knock down, hack bike rider

A youth was hacked by two men in broad daylight at Kalady on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Kuzhiparambil Reji of Kaanjoor. He was travelling on his motorcycle when the assailants on another motorcycle knocked him down from behind. They then hacked the victim multiple times.

The police suspect some personal grudge behind the attack. The seriously injured victim is being treated at a private hospital at Angamaly.

The Kalady police have registered a case and a hunt is on to track down the assailants.