Antony Valunkal appointed auxiliary bishop of Varappuzha diocese

Published - May 11, 2024 07:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Antony Valunkal has been appointed auxiliary bishop of the Varapuzha Archdiocese by the Vatican. An announcement to this effect was made by archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil at the archdiocesan headquarters at 3.30 p.m. on May 11 (Saturday), said a communication here. He will be ordained bishop on June 30 on the Vallarpadam basilica premises.

Former archbishop Francis Kallarakkal, bishop of Kochi Joseph Kariyil, bishop Alex Vadakkumthala, bishop Joseph Karikkassery, and senior priests and religious were present at the announcement, the communication added.

The new auxiliary bishop was born to Michael and Philomena in July 1969 at Eroor. He joined the seminary for priesthood in 1984 and completed his studies at St. Joseph’s Pontifical Seminary in Aluva and was ordained a priest by archbishop Cornelius Elanjikkal in April 1994.

