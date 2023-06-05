Aluva youth feted as one of the fastest to scale Mount Everest Base Camp

June 05, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KOCHI

Muhsin V.A., an Indian soldier from Aluva posted in Ladakh, could not have asked for a better gift on World Environment Day when he received an acknowledgment from the International Book of Records recognising him as one of the fastest individuals to trek to the Mount Everest Base Camp (MEBC).

A mountaineering enthusiast, the 29-year-old had scaled the height to the MEBC from Lukla, a small town in north eastern Nepal, popular among trekkers to the Himalayas, in 22 hours and that too without auxiliary oxygen support on May 2. Usually, it takes days and even weeks to complete the trek.

The timing of the recognition on World Environment Day was all the more rewarding for the youngster since he had trekked with the message #Save Lakshadweep, which, he said, was among the islands facing the threat of being submerged due to global warming. The feat had already been recognised by the India Book of Records and the Asia Book of Records, with his application being vetted by the Guinness Book of World Records.

“Left to deal with nasal bleeding and heavy snowfall, I had even thought of giving it up. But my familiarity with life at high altitude, thanks to my posting in Ladakh, and the rigorous Army training helped me prevail,” said Mr. Muhsin.

He had tried to get the service of sherpas for his record-breaking trek, but his goal was far too dangerous for anyone to volunteer. On reaching the MEBC, he scaled Kala Pathar, a peak which is known to provide the best view of Everest, soon after which he started the trek down. Another 26 hours and he was back at Lukla, completing a 48-hour cycle during which he had been to the MEBC and back.

Mr. Muhsin has done mountaineering courses at the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports at Dirang in Arunachal Pradesh; Nehru Institute Of Mountaineering, Uttarkashi; and the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Darjeeling.

He had wanted to become the fastest to scale Mount Everest without auxiliary oxygen support, but had to give it up since no sponsorship was forthcoming. Mr. Muhsin has not given up his dream though. He hopes to achieve his goal one day and then paraglide his way back.