Alungal Devassy, socialist leader, passes away

Senior socialist leader Alungal Devassy died here on Friday. He was 82.

He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city for age-related ailments. The swab tests conducted after his death had revealed that he was infected with SARS-CoV-2. The last rites will be held as per COVID-19 protocols.

Mr. Devassy had entered politics through the Independent Student Organisation while he was studying at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, and Government Law College, Ernakulam.

He was secretary of the Yuvajana Sabha and State joint secretary of the Socialist Party. Mr. Devassy had also served as leader of trade unions in FACT and Apollo Tyres.

