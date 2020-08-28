Air India begins direct flights to London

The demand for connectivity to Europe has become a reality for NRIs and the business community with the Air India beginning direct services in the London-Kochi sector.
The first flight, AI 1186 that arrived at the Cochin International Airport with 130 passengers on Friday, was received with a water salute. To promote direct connectivity to Europe, the airport has waived the landing fee for airlines operating direct services to Kochi from Europe. A spokesperson said that the decision would attract more airlines to operate services to Europe and the waiver would also reflect in the ticket prices.
Air India has scheduled direct London-Kochi flights on Fridays and Sundays till September 27, as part of Vande Bharat Mission.
When the first flight landed, a “follow me” vehicle service was facilitated by CIAL and as the aircraft entered the taxiway link, the fire tenders of CIAL Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting team rendered a water salute. The return flight departed at 0630 a.m. with 229 passengers.
The Sunday flight is scheduled to arrive at 0015 hours and depart at 1220 the same day. Air India also operates flights from Australia and the U.S. to Kochi.
