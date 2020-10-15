AI, Data Science turn most popular courses at MGU

Experts to assess academic and infrastructural capabilities of affiliated colleges

The growing demand for professionals in the areas of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science has reflected in the new-generation interdisciplinary programmes proposed by government and aided colleges under Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) for the academic year 2020-21.

The university had invited applications from higher educational institutions based on the government directive that such courses could be launched from November 1. The Higher Education Department had asked universities to initiate steps to launch new undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in innovative areas. They included four- and five-year programmes recommended by an expert committee set up by the government.

The integrated M.Sc programme in Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) figured top among the innovative programmes proposed by the affiliated colleges. The postgraduate programme in Data Analytics and the integrated M.Sc course in Basic Science were the other courses that caught the attention of the colleges.

Among the integrated M.Sc programmes in Basic Sciences, the managements mainly opted for courses in Statistics, Chemistry, Physics, and Biology. The postgraduate programme in Statistics had considerable demand, mostly buoyed by the demand for skilled professionals in fields like banking, analytics, finance, and software development.

The colleges also opted for B.Sc in Psychology and Behavioural Sciences. The postgraduate courses proposed in interdisciplinary areas included MA in Archaeology and Material Cultural Studies, Space Science, and Economics.

Among the undergraduate programmes in humanities, the colleges opted for BA in Econometrics, BA in Foreign Languages (English, French, German), and Bachelor in Sports Management. More than 100 innovative programmes were available for the colleges to choose from for the new academic year. The university has appointed an expert member and a representative of the Syndicate to assess the academic and infrastructural capabilities of the colleges that had applied for the courses. An expert committee headed by MGU Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas had recommended the formation of a State-wide monitoring committee to oversee the implementation of the new programmes.