HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Agali police team visits Sanskrit varsity

After the controversy over the certificate erupted, it was alleged that she was given Ph.D admission in violation of reservation norms

June 15, 2023 08:28 am | Updated 08:28 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A team from the Agali police visited the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (SSUS), Kalady, as part of the probe into the alleged furnishing of fake experience certificate by former Students’ Federation of India (SFI) leader K. Vidya for securing appointment as guest lecturer in two colleges in Palakkad and Kasaragod.

Vidya had pursued her Ph.D at SSUS. After the controversy over the certificate erupted, it was alleged that she was given Ph.D admission in violation of reservation norms. Reportedly, the investigation team was at the university for examining her admission details.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.