HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Actor Kalabhavan Haneef passes away

November 09, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Kalabhavan Haneef

Kalabhavan Haneef

Noted mimicry artiste and actor Kalabhavan Haneef died following a respiratory-related ailment at a private hospital here on Thursday evening. He was 61.

He shot to fame through his stint in the famous Kochi-based mimicry troupe Kalabhavan. He also dabbled in television serials and skits besides being part of numerous stage shows across the country and abroad.

He has also donned roles, mostly small ones, in over a hundred movies at least. His notable outings were in films like Ee Parakkum Thalika, Pandippada, Salt and Pepper, Ee Adutha Kaalathu, Thalsamayam Oru Penkutty, Ustad Hotel , and Vellaripravinte Changathy. He last acted in the film Jaladhara Pumpset, which was released earlier this year.

Born in Mattancherry, Haneef had evinced interest in mimicry and mono act from his schools days with films being his ultimate dream. He was introduced in Kalabhavan by the late actor and mimicry artiste Sainudheen.

He had shared stage with mimicry artistes who later made it big in films like Jayaram, Harishree Ashokan, and actor-director duo Siddique and Lal.

After completing his pre degree he had worked in the postal department and also as a sale representative in a hardware company before turning full time to television and films. He is survived by wife and two children.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.