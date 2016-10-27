Success story impels Agropark to expand

Buoyed by its success in the last two years since its inception, the Piravom-based Agropark, the agri and food business incubator, is all set to spread its wings across the State.

The brand will be replicated in the remaining 13 districts under the name ‘Agropark Mini’. The focus of these centres will be on introducing machines relevant to micro, small, and medium entrepreneurs in food and agriculture sectors, providing operational training and ensuring knowledge sharing.

Also, plans are afoot to conduct MSMS clinics once in a month at the proposed centres involving chemists, nutritionists, package experts, and microbiologists to be deployed by Agropark.

The clinics are aimed at helping entrepreneurs solve their myriad problems, besides extending them expert advice. The services of these clinics, to be made available at a nominal fee, will be open to entrepreneurs.

The expansion programme will be launched by the end of November.

“The centres will be set up in association with entrepreneurs associated with the field. They [entrepreneurs] will have to find space for exhibition of machines, training, and holding MSME clinics, while we will offer expertise and provide machines in association with machine manufacturing companies,” Agropark Chairman Baiju Nedumkery said.

For now, incubation will be limited to Agropark at Piravom. At present, potential entrepreneurs from across the State have to travel all the way to Piravom to avail its services. Incidentally, even entrepreneurs from outside the State visit the facility.

“We have adopted a wait and watch approach on our expansion plans as we want to see how the model will evolve. Thanks to our success, we feel time is ripe for expansion,” Mr. Nedumkery said.

Over 15 entrepreneurs have incubated and matured from Agropark, while another 88 are being incubated.