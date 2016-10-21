Port TUs call to end impasse over unloading of cars

Major trade unions of workers directly employed by the Cochin Port Trust have called upon the authorities to step in and end the impasse over the evacuation of cars arriving at the port by coastal ships.

A spokesman for the Cochin Employees’ Organisation said the arrival of cars should not be disrupted, and that it was in the interest of the port that cargo consignments had been increased.

Similarly, independent union Cochin Port Staff Association said the port should get more cargo, and that there should be no disruption of cargo operations.

The first car carrier ‘Dresden’ arrived here on September 26. The arrival was hailed as a major step for the port. Union Minister for Shipping Nitin Gadkari, who was here to witness the unloading of the vessel, said the coastal mode of transport would be encouraged to help reduce transport cost and reduce traffic on highways.

However, there has been a dispute over the workers to be deployed for unloading of cars.

The Cochin Port Trust Area Committee of Headload Workers’ Welfare Board had said workers registered with it could be used for the operations considering their experience.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Headload Workers’ Welfare Board Kattakkada Shashi will arrive in Kochi on Friday.